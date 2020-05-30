‘I had to wait eighty years for this,’ former Endicott Fire Chief gets birthday surprise

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- It was former Endicott Fire Chief Paul Ripic's 80th birthday, and friends and family made sure the COVID-19 crisis didn't get in the way.

Ripic's wife as well and his son and daughter in law organized a drive-by parade down Irving Avenue that included not just family members and close friends, but members of the New York State Police, Endicott Police as well as the Endicott Fire Department.

"He's a popular man. Everyone came to say happy birthday and the best way we can do that is to yell and wave and scream," said Dave Able, Lieutenant with the Endicott Fire Department.

For his part, former Chief Ripic told 12 News that the surprise made an already great birthday that was much more special.

"I'll tell you I was really taken aback by this, all these people it's really a remarkable thing," he said. "It means an awful lot, they're all good, caring people and I love every one of them. It's all good. It's all good stuff."

Ripic said he started the day having a get together with friends followed by texts and calls from family living out of town, so the parade was the perfect finale.

"I had a to wait 80 years for this, and it was worth it, it was a good time," he said.

The family has a long history with the Endicott Fire Department, Retired Chief Ripic's brothers Andy and Eddy are retired lieutenants of the department themselves.