New York State Police respond to single car rollover crash in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- New York State Police responded to a report of a one-car crash early Saturday morning.

New York State Police say the Binghamton division responded at approximately 2:33 a.m. to a one-car crash at the 2300 block of State Route 11 in the town of Kirkwood.

Upon arrival, state troopers say they saw a vehicle had rolled over and struck a pole. Additionally, they say there were wires on the vehicle. State troopers also say once they arrived, the driver had already exited the vehicle.

The police department says the individual was not injured as a result of the crash.

Additionally, they say the Five Mile Point Fire Department, NYSEG and DOT assisted on scene and helped remove wires off the roadway.