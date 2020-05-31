Binghamton Mayor Rich David thanks protesters

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David thanked community members who came out to protest on Sunday, following the death of George Floyd this past Memorial Day.

David said on social media:

Both protests in Binghamton have now concluded. Thank you to our community members who this afternoon marched and exercised their First Amendment rights peacefully and without major incident.



We will continue to monitor activity into the evening and overnight. Stay safe. — Mayor Rich David (@MayorRichDavid) May 31, 2020

Thousands of people from throughout the Southern Tier took place in two separate demonstrations. The first march went from the Martin Luther King Jr. statue to the Broome County courthouse. The other protest started at Binghamton High School, with protesters making their way to Recreation Park.