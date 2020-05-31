Binghamton Mayor Rich David thanks protesters

Binghamton Mayor Rich David thanks protestersNew
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David thanked community members who came out to protest on Sunday, following the death of George Floyd this past Memorial Day.
David said on social media:
Thousands of people from throughout the Southern Tier took place in two separate demonstrations. The first march went from the Martin Luther King Jr. statue to the Broome County courthouse. The other protest started at Binghamton High School, with protesters making their way to Recreation Park.