BREAKING: Town of Vestal declares state of emergency

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Town of Vestal declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

Chief Executive Shaffer said the state of emergency goes into effect Sunday, May 31 at 1:30 p.m. He also said it will remain in effect for thirty days or until revoked by a consequent order.

Chief Executive John Schaffer said in a press release, the state of emergency has been declared due to threats of violence and civil unrest within the Town of Vestal.

Additionally, Shaffer is directing all departments and agencies in the Town of Vestal to do whatever is necessary to protect people's lives, public infrastructure and necessary emergency assistance.