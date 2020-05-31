 Skip to Content

Broome County Transit closing routes early

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Broome County announced that transit is shutting down their bus service early on Sunday.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Public Transportation Commissioner Gregory Kilmer sent a press release on Sunday, May 31, saying bus service is shutting down immediately.

They say this is a precautionary measure taken for the safety of Broome County residents as road closures in downtown Binghamton are interrupting routes.

Additionally, they say service will resume Monday morning as scheduled.

