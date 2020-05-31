George Floyd’s family attorney calls for more serious charges

WASHINGTON (AP) -- George Floyd's family attorney Ben Crump says he thinks more serious murder charges should be filed against the white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he begged for air.



Crump says he believes there's enough evidence to show the officer's actions were premeditated.



Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged last week with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, which are filed in cases of unintentional death. Chauvin also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd, a black man, as he lay handcuffed on the ground.



Crump tells CBS: "We don't understand how that is not first-degree murder."

According to the complaint, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes, including nearly three minutes after he stopped moving and talking.



An autopsy said the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in Floyd's system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death.