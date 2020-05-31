Getting chilly tonight!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated frost possible in a few normally colder locations. Wind: NW 6-12 mph, becoming calm. Low: 39 (37-42)

Monday (June 1st): Partly sunny. Wind: NW 6-12 mph. High: 62 (60-64)

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-7 mph. Low: 46 (44-49)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure is keeping things quiet and cool through Monday. A chilly night is on tap for tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. We cannot rule out the possibility for some isolated frost in some normally colder locations. I know, it sounds a bit crazy talking about frost the day before June, but if you live in one of those colder locations, you might want to bring your plants inside just in case.

Monday is the first day of June! We're expecting partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. The chance for showers will increase throughout the day on Tuesday as a disturbance moves into the area. The chance for rain is 40% and highs will be in the 60s. Much of the same is in store for Wednesday. Another disturbance moves through bringing the chance for some showers. Rain chances for Wednesday are also 40% and highs will be near 70.

High pressure moves into the area for Thursday and Friday bringing dry weather and plenty of sunshine. By next weekend, we are going to stay quiet with high temperatures near 70.

