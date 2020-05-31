Local and national protests asking for racial justice and equality

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- There were two protests in Binghamton on Sunday, where people came together to speak out against racial injustice.

These demonstrations, like many around the country, have allowed people to speak up against racial inequality.

This comes after the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of officer Derek Chauvin, as well as the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and Ahmaud Arbery.

In these protests, people are asking for U.S. criminal justice as well.

The demonstrations in Binghamton brought nearly 1000 people downtown, the first one congregating at the Martin Luther King Jr. statute and ending at the Broome County Courthouse.

The second protest started at the Binghamton High School and ended at Recreation Park.

Protesters were chanting phrases such as, "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter."