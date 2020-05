BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- People gathered at the Binghamton High School to to begin a protest for George Floyd on Sunday.

12 News is on the scene and says the protest is expected to go to Recreation Park in Binghamton. 12 News says nearly 200 people are attending the protest.

Protests beginning here at Binghamton High School. The plan is to head to Rec Park. pic.twitter.com/oG77TPwMXN — Jacob Seus WBNG (@JacobSeusWBNG) May 31, 2020

I would say we are nearing 200 people. pic.twitter.com/Zqw06S9dgF — Jacob Seus WBNG (@JacobSeusWBNG) May 31, 2020

