BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Residents of Broome County are participating in a 'peaceful protest' in Downtown Binghamton on Sunday.

12 News is on scene and says the protest is expected to end at the Broome County Courthouse. The protest is for the murder of George Floyd as well as the other lives lost due to police brutality and racism in America.

“We walk because we have too” a group of protesters have gathered at the Martin Luther King statue in Downtown Binghamton. They are expected to march to the Broome County Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/GNahV91QfE — Jack Arpey (@jack_arpey) May 31, 2020

Organizers are stressing to the crowd that this is a peaceful protest. One telling the crowd that everybody’s voice matters. pic.twitter.com/nxY9fjEUho — Jack Arpey (@jack_arpey) May 31, 2020

Protesters are currently making their way down Court Street pic.twitter.com/gzfUbAs6dr — Jack Arpey (@jack_arpey) May 31, 2020

