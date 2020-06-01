4 dirt bikes stolen from Binghamton Honda, investigation underway

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that occurred Sunday night.

The sheriff's office says four dirt bikes were taken from Binghamton Honda at 120 E. Arterial Hwy in the town of Fenton Sunday. A window at the business was smashed through.

They say the number of suspects in unknown.

Authorities tell 12 News its too early to speculate if the burglary is related to any protesting that occurred Sunday night in downtown Binghamton.

Those with information about the burglary are asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff's Office.