MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 64 (60-66) Wind NW 5-15 G20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 46 (44-50) Wind Becoming SW 3-8 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10” 40% High 64 (62-68) Wind SW 5-10 mph

High pressure over the Ohio River Valley will give us a partly cloudy skies, but it's a cool body of air. Temperatures will be running 5-10 degrees below average. A warm front will approach tonight. This will give us mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cool.

Temperatures climb again on Tuesday into Wednesday. Along with that comes a chance of showers.

We get a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday, with a little more sunshine Saturday. Back to partly cloudy Sunday. After a cool start to June, temperatures will be at or above average for much of the forecast period.

