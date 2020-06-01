Bars and restaurants in favor of state proposal to continue alcohol to-go orders

(WBNG) -- Southern Tier restaurants and bars have been working hard to stay alive during this pandemic.

"We've been doing a ton of alcohol sales to-go and a ton of food to-go," said Dos Rios owner Alex Jaffe.

One thing that's helping them stay afloat is allowing take-out alcohol.

"The cocktail part has been really, really neat because before all of these people would come in all the time and ask, 'Can we take this to-go?' And obviously, we said no but this time we're actually able to say yes," said Waterman's Distillery owner Michelle Alig.

A new idea for New York since the coronavirus pandemic started.

"I always thought it was kind of strange how tough they were on, you know, if you bought a bottle with dinner you needed a sealed bag with a receipt, and then all of a sudden when this hit all of the rules went out because they were looking for tax revenue," said Social on State owner Jay Pisculli.

A state senator representing parts of New York City proposed a bill that would allow alcohol to-go sales to continue for two years after the expiration of the COVID-19 state disaster emergency.

"So far people that I've talked to are like, 'This has to keep going. We love that we can get our lunch to go and get a drink with it," said Pisculli.

Local businesses are in favor, saying it would only help take away from the financial hit they've already felt.

"I can't tell you the number of events we've had to cancel for the summer. So for us, anything that can generate more money to make up for those losses is wonderful," said Alig.

"Any revenue at this point is good for any business," said Pisculli.

While the understand concerns that come along with the proposal, they say during this time people have proven to be safe.

"We've definitely witnessed, people are extremely responsible. At first, we were like, 'What's going to happen if they drink in their car? And this and that.' Nobody is buying a case of cocktails to consume in their car," said Alig.

Hoping to continue crafting cocktails and collecting cash when this is all over.

The proposed bill would still require beverages to be sold in sealed containers and accompanied by the purchase of food.

For a full look at the proposed bill, click here.