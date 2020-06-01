Binghamton Mayor Rich David speaks out against ‘arsonist’ responsible for playground fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David addressed the burning of the "Our Space Playground" at Recreational Park late morning Monday.

Mayor David called the event an "arson incident" that followed a day of peaceful protests. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The playground opened in 2016 and is the largest fully-accessible playground in New York State.

He says his office received numerous calls from Binghamton residents seeking to help rebuild the playground.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski says the arsonists were not part of the of the protests that occurred earlier Sunday, which mirrors a statement by Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

David says anyone who has information about the fire is asked to contact Binghamton Police.

The mayor says his office is not planning a nightly curfew in response to the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.