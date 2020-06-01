Broome County District Attorney calls burning of Rec Park playground ‘cowardly act’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak says agencies are working to bring the "criminals" responsible for the playground fire at Recreation Park early Monday.

In a statement sent to 12 News, Korchak said:

The case is currently under investigation. We will work closely with the Binghamton Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to bring the individuals responsible to justice. This was not part of a peaceful protest -- but a cowardly act by criminals -- who will be prosecuted.”

Crews responded to the fire around 1 a.m. Monday. The entire playground was destroyed by the flames.

Fundraisers to help rebuild the park have been established.

If you wish to donate to the gofundme for the rebuilding of the park, click here. You can also donate to the Our Space Fund by clicking here.