Community mourns tragic loss of teen in motocross accident

BARTON (WBNG) -- Mason Booser died suddenly in a motocross accident on Sunday. His friends and classmates at Tioga High School came together to mourn his loss with a candlelight vigil.

"He was always working, or he was at practice, always doing school work, high honor roll student, on the homecoming court, everything you could ask for in a kid," said Sam Taylor, one of Mason's friends.

Friends and classmates placed decorated posters along fences of the Tioga Center baseball field. Posters read, "You are my best friend, I love you Mason, see you on the other side."

The 2020 graduate had plans to pursue a career in the Marine Corps. His high school friends say he loved to play sports, from baseball to football, Mason always wore the number eight on his jersey.

"The number eight was for his dad who also passed away in a motorcycle accident. He wore it proud, I know his dad would be proud," said David MacWhinnie, another close friend of Mason.

Hundreds came out for a vigil on the Tioga Center football field, lighting candles in Mason's honor. Some are still in disbelief that he was taken so suddenly.

"He didn't deserve what happened to him, I hope he's doing well up there, and I hope he rests easy," said MacWhinnie.