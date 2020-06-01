Community sets up fundraisers to repair Recreational Park in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)- A GoFundMe account as well as a fundraiser through Our Space Fund have both been set up to help repair the Recreational Park in Binghamton following a fire early Monday morning.

An account by Our Space Fund originally started in 2014 to support the city of Binghamton Parks along with the Recreation Department and Binghamton University School of Management PricewaterhouseCooper Scholars Program.

Organizers say you can donate by clicking here.

Another account has been set up by Jaylene Rodriguez and Mason Mastroianni who are local community members wanting to help restore the park.

In a statement they explained what the park meant to them they said,

"Our family has a deep tie to this community, and many of us grew up in this wonderful little park. We would like to help in any way we can. We put together this initial online fundraiser and will make edits to the story as details unfold. Thank you, and be safe."

If you would like to help donate to the GoFundMe, click here.