COVID-19 crisis shines spotlight on Southern Tier’s existing childcare crisis

(WBNG) -- Local childcare leaders are warning of a worsening childcare crisis in the Southern Tier as businesses reopen and parents head back to work.

Jennifer Perney leads childcare services at The Family Enrichment Network of Greater Binghamton. She says up to this point the crisis has eased the shortage in day care slots in the area because it has kept parents at home with their children.

"They've seen enrollment drop. So there's actually a lot of open spots in our child care programs," she says.

With the Southern Tier now in phase two of reopening, she expects this trend to be short lived.

"Now that businesses are going back I'm assuming that the children who were previously enrolled will be attending so we may be seeing a crisis again," she says.

She says new guidelines from the CDC limiting classroom sizes are also likely to contribute to the shortage with fewer spaces available.

"The groups that are recommended are ten and under," she says. "When you have a preschool classroom that had fifteen children and then some teachers on top of that then that's not following those recommendations," she says, adding that with many summer camps not opening this year, the shortage is likely to hit parents with older kids the hardest.

While the decreased demand the crisis has caused may have eased the daycare shortage, it certainly hasn't helped the day care centers themselves.

At the Discovery Center's daycare program, Director Kristy Wales says new requirements have been costly for centers like hers.

"We've had to have extra staff available to do health checks and health screenings, temperature taking, extra cleaning extra sanitizing," she says.

Additionally, she says the center has had to implement changes inside the classrooms as well.

"Each child has their own basket of supplies with things like crayons and scissors so they aren't having to share and we're coming up with activities that lend themselves to social distancing," she says.

Perney says these additional costs alongside fewer available spaces will likely put some daycare centers under extreme financial stress, while leaving many parents with no where to turn.

"The finances of a childcare center is so hard to balance anyway so it's just going to exacerbate that problem while adding to the childcare shortage out in the community," she says.

Perney added that if you need help finding care for your child or are interested in caring for children in your home to contact the Family Enrichment Network.