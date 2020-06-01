Garnar addresses 44th COVID-19 death, protests, Rec Park fire

Broome County June 1 coronavirus update:

Coronavirus numbers:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the 44th death from COVID-19 at his June 1 news conference.

The victim was a Willow Point Nursing Home Resident and a man in his 70s.

In total, Garnar says 44 Willow Point residents have tested positive for the virus.

Throughout Broome County, there are 123 active cases of the coronavirus.

392 people have recovered from the virus in the county.

In total, 559 cases of the virus have been reported since the outbreak began in Broome County.

Reopening criteria and protests:

Garnar says the Southern Tier continues to meet reopening criteria after phase two started on May 29.

The county executive says its important people continue to wear their masks, remain socially distant and wash their hands.

Garnar says he is concerned after around 1,000 people showed up in Binghamton to protest against the death of George Floyd.

He says he supports the message of the protest but worries if it will result in a spike of coronavirus cases in the county.

Recreation Park Fire

Additionally, Garnar says he was upset over the Our Space Playground being destroyed by arson early Monday morning following a night of peaceful protests.

The county executive says it was an "incredibly difficult 24 hours" since the fire destroyed the playground.

Garnar says he has hope the community will come together to help rebuild the park.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David and District Attorney Michael A. Korchak denounced the arsonists early Monday.