‘Get rid of the bad apple’: Broome County Sheriff details process for investigating police misconduct

(WBNG) -- The protests and riots that have erupted across our country, including here in the Southern Tier, all stem directly from allegations of police misconduct in the death of George Floyd.

If an allegation of police misconduct is filed in Broome County, the process for investigating the complaint is straightforward.

Depending on the severity of the allegation, different steps are taken. If it's not as serious a case, such as accusations of police being unprofessional, all parties are interviewed by someone within the Broome County Sheriff's Office and the evidence is reviewed.

If it's a more serious matter however, outside agencies are brought in to review the complaint, like when one sheriff's deputy was accused of participating in a major trafficking ring.

"Helping people bring guns and drugs into the county, we worked off of that, and we weren't able to do much with that so we brought in the FBI, they followed up with it and we were able to get a conviction in federal court," said Broome County Sheriff David Harder, who coordinated with the federal agency on the case.

Sheriff Harder said it would be nearly impossible to create one standard for police misconduct, such as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed because of the need to handle these allegations on a case-by-case basis.