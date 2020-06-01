IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of ‘Our Spaces Playground’ fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton officials are calling the destruction of the "Our Spaces Playground" in Recreational Park arson.

As of 6 p.m. June 1, no arrests have been made. Officials say the fire followed a day of peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.

Additionally, officials say the fire was not caused by members who attended the protests earlier.

The playground was built in 2016 and known for being the most accessible playground in New York state.