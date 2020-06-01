“It’s completely heartbreaking”: community reacts to detrimental Rec Park playground fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 12 News spoke with community members Monday after a devastating fire burned the popular Rec Park playground to rubble.

People flocked to the playground, called 'OurSpace at Recreation Park' all-day Monday to get a look at the damage.

Many took photos, looked in awe at what was left, and some even held back tears.

Jen O'Brien was an integral part in building the large, handicap-accessible playground originally.

"We chose Rec Park very strategically because it was right in the center of the most accessible part for anybody who wanted to be there, it didn't matter what your demographic was, it didn't matter if you had lots of money or no money," she explained.

While she's already looking to rebuild, when talking about parts of the playground that can't be replaced, she burst into tears.

Brett McMullen lives right next door to the park.

Seeing it Monday morning, he said, "It's completely heartbreaking, this park was beautiful."

While devastation is the feeling for many right now, O'Brien is already looking to the future of rebuilding the playground.

"This will know no boundaries, it was built to have no boundaries, no barriers, to welcome all and I'm excited to see the community embrace this and own it and be a part of it and celebrate it and if we liked what we had before, wait until you see what we build."

A fund has been started to rebuild the playground, you can donate to it here.