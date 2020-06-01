Just a few bumps in the road this week

Tonight: Clear early. Clouds increase. Not as cold. Wind: SW 2-7 Low: 43-50

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Wind: SW 7-12 High: 61-67

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm. Turning muggy. Wind: SW 3-8 Low: 53-57



Forecast Discussion:



Quiet weather dominates tonight and, while it will be clear early, clouds are expected to increase. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to near 50. Frost is NOT expected anywhere tonight.



Tuesday brings a partly sunny day with dry weather. Highs stay a below average in the mid 60s. A warm front is expected Tuesday night. Temperatures drop a bit then halt as the front moves through. It will turn more humid overnight with the passage of a warm front. There is a chance of some showers and perhaps a few rumbles with lows in the 50s.



Wednesday turns markedly more humid. There is a 60% chance of showers and perhaps a few storms. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s.



Thursday shouldn’t be as muggy and highs remain in the mid to upper 70s under a sun and cloud mixture. Friday will warm up and muggify; I made that last word up, but it means turn muggy. Highs approach 80. The chance of showers or thunder is around 30% later in the day.



Saturday brings partly sunny skies with highs back in the low 70s. By Sunday highs could struggle back to 70. Both weekend days look dry. Lows drop into the 40s.