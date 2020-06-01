Protest gatherings spark concern amid pandemic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As mass amounts of people gather to protest across the country, health officials are fearful of coronavirus outbreaks.

Yesterday, an estimated 1,000 people gathered in downtown Binghamton to protest. The Broome County Health Department says if a positive COVID-19 case is connected to the protests, the contact tracing team will be prepared.

"What we would do is work to find out when and what times and then issue a public statement so anyone there would know to self-monitor," said Director of Public Health Rebecca Kaufman.

The Health Department has ramped up its contact tracing team over the last two months to 80 people. It will be utilized if a positive case is found, which could take up to two weeks.

Kaufman said the incubation period for infection is 14 days, but typically they see cases within one week to ten days. She also reminded people to be cautious, as it could take a full 14 days to receive a positive test result.

Kaufman said while the coronavirus is still present in Broome County, the Health Department is hopeful the protests won't result in an outbreak.

"The positive is they were in an outdoor setting which is one of the hardest to actually transmit coronavirus and I did see a fair share of people wearing their mask," she says.

As the county works toward phase three of reopening, Kaufman said it's more important than ever for the public to practice social distancing.

"All along we've anticipated an uptick in cases just because we're out seeing each other and the virus is still in our community. Obviously it's peoples' right to peacefully protest, so I just ask if they go out to wear a mask, and as much as possible stay six feet apart," she says.

