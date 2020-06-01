Ross Park Zoo fundraising and reopen plans

(WBNG) -- New York State has indicated that zoos will be included with other arts, educational and recreational industries as part of Phase 4 reopening.

In the meantime, the Ross Park Zoo has put together a reopening plan and strategy based on the current CDC, NYS, USDA and Association of Zoos and Aquariums guidelines and best practices. This plan can be accessed through the link here.

As for fundraising efforts, the community can still support the Zoo during this time through their Father's Day Meal Special. The Ross Park Zoo has teamed up with Marilu's Catering to offer a Father's Day meal which includes pork barbecue, baked beans and coleslaw. There will also be a complimentary zoo admission pass to use when they reopen.

Father's Day meal pickup will be available on Sunday, June 21st from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. as a drive-up near the Ross Park bus stop. Orders must be placed online through the link here by Thursday, June 18th at 3:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Ross Park Zoo's website.