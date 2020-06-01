(WBNG) -- Today, June 1st, kicks off Scleroderma awareness month.

Scleroderma is a chronic connective tissue disease. Some patients may see hardening of the skin, while others deal with internal issues that affect their organs. This disease is not contagious, infectious, cancerous or malignant and according to the Scleroderma Foundation, the seriousness of the disease depends on the parts of the body affected and the extent to which they are affected.

The Scleroderma Foundation's Tri-State Chapter planned to hold their 18th annual "Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma" walk, but due to COVID-19 they have decided to push this walk to a virtual event in October.

For more information on Scleroderma and how to get involved, visit their website here or their Facebook and Twitter by searching "Scleroderma TS".