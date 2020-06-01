State officials address protests, coronavirus

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state government is worried group gatherings to protest the death of George Floyd will help worsen the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Cuomo says the state reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 16 despite testing around 50,000 people per day.

Cuomo says the death of Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer, should demand a ban of excessive force and choke holds, independent investigations of police abuse and transparency in disciplinary records for officers under investigation.

The governor spoke out against people participating in rioting and looting.

Looting and criminality is not protesting.



It depreciates the righteousness of the protest.



It plays right into the hands of those who refuse to make positive change.



It allows them to dismiss the entirety of the argument. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2020

He says the rioting is a "hijacking" of a peaceful movement.

State health officials say while they encourage New Yorkers to exercise their right to protest, they are also encouraging people to follow social-distancing guidelines.