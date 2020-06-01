Tioga Central senior dies in motocross accident

(WBNG) -- Tioga Central School District is mourning the loss of one of its students Monday.

The school district says senior Mason Booser died as a result from injuries suffered in a motocross accident.

“Mason Booser was a very kind soul and loved by every student in the high school he was bright he was going to go into the marine corps," the Tioga Central High School Principal told 12 News. "He will be very missed."

Booser stood out on his football and baseball teams.

The school says a crisis team is available by phone, zoom or in person to support staff and students.

More information and arrangement details are to follow, the school says.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Booser at the Tioga Central High School baseball field fence at 9 p.m. Monday.