Town of Vestal’s State of Emergency and what it means for you

VESTAL (WBNG) -- After Vestal Police received reports of potential civil unrest, the department and town officials declared a State of Emergency Sunday afternoon.

Vestal Police weren't too specific on what type of civil unrest was threatened in the area, but did say as a result, they decided to have some businesses, including the Target on the Vestal Parkway, close a couple hours early. Vestal Police Chief John Butler says there were no reports of disturbances happening as a result of this and hope it doesn't come about in the future.

With protests happening around the country, including stores being looted and cars set on fire, the town was on high alert.

"The state of emergency provides the town and the police department with more flexibility to do certain things that we wouldn't be able to do without this state of emergency… primarily to close businesses if we had to," said Chief Butler.

Butler further explained the order does not prohibit people from traveling or any other matter as of now. He says people will be notified if things change in a time of need.

"Every road or business or whatever that was open before remains open, unless otherwise closed for COVID-19 reasons," said Chief Butler. "It's not infringing on anyone's travel. It's not infringing on anyone doing anything they did before yesterday."

Butler says the order is in effect for now and could last up to 30 days.