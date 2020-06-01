Valedictorians deal with altered graduation ceremonies amid pandemic

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - Johnson City's, Alex Novak, is one of the valedictorians graduating in the Southern Tier.

Novak says he's been working to become valedictorian since he started high school.

“Definitely dedicate yourself and it starts early too which makes it difficult. Straight out of the gate freshman year you have to be on it," he says on his accomplishment.

Novak says the hardest part of getting to that spot was not burning himself out

“I had some struggles with that in the first couple of years but then I realized that you can still have fun and do high school stuff while maintaining high grades," he says.

With graduations across the area not likely to happen in person, Novak has still been working on his valedictorian speech.

“I think when I really thought of my main idea for writing it, I was walking and thought I am probably not going to be able to give this speech," he says.

He says he wants his speech to not focus on the coronavirus, but on the future.

Novak says when he looks back at his time in high school, he will certainly remember being valedictorian but also the relationships he made and the memories he can cherish.

On his accomplishment, he says, “Don't let wanting that spot stop you from joining clubs and doing stuff like that because then you are going to look back and say I spent it doing just grades the entire time.”