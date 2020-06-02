Brindisi, Delgado announce $150,000 grant for Northside Market in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Congressmen Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) and Antonio Delgado (NY-19) announced, on Wednesday, a $150,000 grant for the Broome County Council of Churches that would allow community groups to open a 5,000 square foot food market on Binghamton's Northside.

The $150,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant will be locally matched and bring the total funding for the project to $300,000.

Congressman Delgado said "The funds announced today will expand training and resources through the Broome County Council of Churches Northside Market and their Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW) Works Program. This project represents a critical investment in healthy food access in a food desert, allowing families to access fresh produce in Broome County and in the Southern Tier communities".

Brindisi said, "These crucial dollars and critical community partnerships will help bring food to these people and create good-paying jobs along the way. I was proud to work with Congressman Delgado, [Binghamton] Mayor David, and all of our community groups to make this market a reality.”

In addition to creating nine new jobs the food market will offer retail apprenticeship opportunities.

The Broome Council will extend their CHOW Works Program and increase community-based training opportunities through the market. CHOW is a 12-week training program created to lead to full-time employment. It provides work experience and additional training for potential workers.

The project is made possible by a partnership of elected officials, groups of faith and hunger advocates.