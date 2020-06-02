Broome County launches ‘STAR Project’ to recognize senior athletes affect by virus

Broome County June 2 coronavirus update

Senior athletes

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials are looking to recognize high school senior athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "STAR Project", or Southern Tier Athletic Recognition Project aims to showcase senior athletes that could not play their sport this season due to the coronavirus.

Schools in the Southern Tier have been asked to create a showcase of their student athletes that will be displayed at the Broome County Forum Theater at 236 Washington St. in Binghamton.

The showcases consists of a photo and some text describing the senior athlete.

Showcases will be viewable from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. once available. A specific start date was not announced.

The county says this project has been in the works for "weeks" and a few slideshows have already been received by county officials.

Coronavirus numbers

There are 116 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County. 44 people died from the virus and 407 people have recovered.

In total, 567 cases of the virus have been reported.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.