Clouds and showers, followed by warmer weather

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05” 30% High 64 (62-66) Wind SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .25-.50” Low 54 (52-58) Wind SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25” 60% High 74 (70-76) Wind W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Wind NW 5-15 mph

Temperatures climb Tuesday into Wednesday. A low tracking through Ontario will bring a warm front through later tonight. This will be followed by a cold front. Along with these fronts comes a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

We get a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Another cold front will come through Friday. This will give us showers and thunderstorms.

This will be followed by partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy skies continue Monday. We'll have near or above average temperatures for much of the forecast.

