College athletic programs presented with unique challenges

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's basketball team is one of many teams across the country faced with unique challenges amid the pandemic.

Coach Tommy Dempsey says the team's current slogan is "win the wait."

"We don't know how long it's going to last but we want to do things every single day as coaches and players that whenever the wait is over, we're going to be ready to go."

The NCAA granted student athletes permission to participate in voluntary athletic activities as of June 1. Coach Dempsey says this is a state-by-state decision, and Binghamton University is not ready to welcome students back at this time.

Another challenge is recruiting the 2021 class. For the second time, the NCAA pushed back the recruiting dead period through July 31.

Dempsey says this will slow things down, especially for the high school athletes. "We didn't see those kids in the spring playing AAU, we're more than likely not going to see them this summer."

Coaches will have to rely on film, which is less effective. "Most coaches are going to trust their eyeballs in person," adding they are still unsure if they'll be able to see the kids play this fall.

In addition, introducing the team's newest members was unlike any past season. The team had three athletes sign in the late signing period, meaning they could not have in-person meetings with the team.

"Who you're going to play for and where you're going to play are big parts of the decision, but who you're going to play with are big parts of the decision too," sad Dempsey.

Dempsey says the team has Zoom meetings every week, which has helped the team get to know each other better.

The "win the wait" slogan is an expectation for the team to be prepared when they return to play.

"We're just trying to be as demanding as we can with the players while they're away. The expectation is that when you get back, you're going to be in great shape."

