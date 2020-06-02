Endicott mayor recommends village board cancel new recycling operation restrictions

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The back and forth over industrial zoning in Endicott continues.

After months of conversations over Zoom, met with some oppostion, Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson said she is recommending the village board repeal the restrictions recently passed on the recycling operations in the village.

It comes as the battery recycling facility set to be operated by SungEel MCC Americas was put on hold by the DEC, which wants to look further into its recycling process and certain chemicals involved before it gets up and running.

In a press release sent to 12 News, Jackson says Endicott is a village with a reputation built on technology and is what its economy depends on.

She said, "We learned that the only decision we as a Village could make was regarding adding safety restrictions to our existing zoning code."

Jackson explained the village was initially skeptical of the DEC following through on its responsibilities based on past experiences.

"Recently they have proved to be responsive to the watchdog role they play over this company," said Jackson. "We will let the DEC and the company work out the next phase of the permit review process."