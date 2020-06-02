Family of Mark Croce sues helicopter company

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/WBNG) — According to WIVB, the family of developer Mark Croce is suing the aircraft company behind a helicopter he crashed and died in.

Mark Croce died in January along with 63-year-old Michael Capriotto, another area businessman, which happened in Silver Spring Township, Pennsylvania.

Filed by national law firm Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, the lawsuit accuses Robinson Helicopter Company of negligence and design defects that led to the crash.

Croce’s widow, Jessica, and the couple’s two children, who are minors, are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The law firm says the Robinson R66 helicopter, which was the model Croce was piloting, has had a “troubling history of defects” that include “low-inertia rotor blades, loss of tail rotor authority, fuel control failures, fuel system defects, mast bumping and other issues.”