Horsemen at Tioga Downs finish 1st with return to racing

NICHOLS (WBNG) - Wally Hennessey, has been harness racing professionally since 1975. The hall of farmer, has never raced without fans

Hennessey says the pandemic was a "whole new deal" to face.

The first races at Tioga Downs kicked off on Monday with qualifiers.

Hennessey said everything that goes on before the race was completely different than what he is used to, pointing out the fact everyone was wearing masks and social distancing.

He said that once you are out there on the track it was business as usual.

"Yes, it is weird to not have anybody there but it doesn't affect the way the horse reacts or the way the driver would react," he says.

Hennessey said the horsemen were struggling without having the racing season start on time due to financial issues. They had to continue to pay for their horses to be in race shape, with no money coming in.

"The bills did not stop, the bills kept on going, it is tough times right now for everybody," he says.

Hennessey said even without fans, the return of racing brings a new hope to harness racing.

Fans are still able to watch the races through the Tioga Downs website as well as place bets. The goal is for fans to return in the month of July.