How the Binghamton Zoo is staying alive while it waits for reopening

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park says the pandemic hasn't been easy on zoos across the nation, especially now that they have to wait for phase four to reopen.

The zoo has been raising money on social media to keep its emergency fund going in order to help feed the animals and provide them medical assistance.

Executive Director of Binghamton's Zoo, Phil Ginter, says they've had a backup supply just in case, but having to stay closed during three months of their main season has been tough.

"I'm not so much worried about this summer," said Ginter. "I'm more worried for the coming winter when we can't be open."

In order to comply with CDC guidelines and to make people feel comfortable, Ginter says they've changed things around the zoo. For example, they will have hand sanitizer stations as well as sensors put in the bathrooms so people don't have to touch sink or toilet handles.

"We'll be kind of eliminating where there would be two-way traffic," said Ginter. "We'll be installing decals on the pavement in high traffic areas to just make sure people don't occupy the same space…as well as putting up signange throughout the zoo to remind people about social distancing."

The zoo says it will first open to members and then open up more to the public when phase four of reopening allows foot traffic back into the park.

If you would like to donate to help the zoo, click here.