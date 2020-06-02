‘It’s expected’: Chenango County says spike in cases no cause for concern

(WBNG) -- Public health officials in Chenango County told 12 News they aren't worried about the rise in COVID-19 cases largely because of one factor: testing.

Isaiah Sutton of the public health department said more than 1600 tests have been conducted in the county over the past week; that's more than one-third of all tests conducted in Chenango County since the pandemic began spreading locally in March.

While 15 positive test results have come back in the past eight days, Sutton said there's a different statistic his department is using to gauge the spread of the virus.

"The goal is to get to a point where we are not doing positive transmission, so that every case is not infecting one person, so every case is infecting less than one person and your outbreak is controlled," Sutton told 12 News Tuesday. "That's where we really want to get to."

Sutton said there has been a slight increase in the number of exposures recently, a mild cause for concern but more alarming than the increase in positive cases. He said there's no evidence yet tying the increase in exposures or cases to the county's reopening.