Monitoring severe threat tonight and Wednesday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers or thunderstorm increases to around 60%. Any storms could be strong to severe tonight. Turning muggy toward morning with steady to slowly rising temperatures. Wind: S/SW 3-8 Low: 54-59

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to overcast. 60% chance of rain and thunder. Any thunderstorms could be strong to severe with torrential rain. Damaging wind is the highest threat with any storms. Muggy and breezy. Wind: W/NW 7-12G20 High: 72-77

Wednesday Night: Chance of early showers. Wind: Light Low: 53-58

Forecast Discussion:

A warm front will move through the area overnight tonight. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of it. The chance of precipitation increases to around 60%. Mugginess returns and by morning it will be much more humid. Temperatures stay in the 50s and slowly rise once the front moves through. Any storms tonight could be strong to severe with damaging wind and torrential rain being the highest threats. Hail is also possible. The severe threat tonight is highest between 11pm and 2am.

There is a chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday. The chance of severe weather is highest near and south/southwest of Binghamton. The most likely timing of any storms is not the afternoon; rather, it would be before 2 or 3pm. The most likely threat from storms will be damaging wind. The tornado threat is extremely low. Large hail threat is also very low. We’re going to be monitoring the thunderstorm activity in Michigan this evening. This activity is expected to slide SE overnight and cross part of our area Wednesday. There is a 60% chance of showers and perhaps a few storms. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday shouldn’t be as muggy and highs remain in the mid to upper 70s under a sun and cloud mixture. Friday will warm up and highs approach 80. The chance of showers or thunder is around 20% later in the day. Lots of dry time is currently expected.

Saturday brings partly sunny skies with highs back in the low 70s. We’ve inserted a 30% chance of precipitation. By Sunday, highs stay in the 60s. Temperatures rebound Monday and Tuesday into the low and mid 70s. Bot days look dry right now.