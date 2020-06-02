More than just a playground: OurSpace allowed family to play together, regardless of ability

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For families in the area, the OurSpace playground at Rec Park provided more than a swing set, but an opportunity for people of many abilities to play together.

The Nush family grew up about five minutes from the park and has fond memories of hanging out there growing up.

When the playground was upgraded a few years back to be more accessible, the fun only grew.

"We don't do a lot of things as a family, this park was one of the few things that we could all do together," explained mom Christina Nush.

The youngest of Christina's four children, Sawyer, has Down Syndrome and mobility can be tough for him.

When it came to the playground, she said, "It gave us all a place as a family to go that we could play with him and he could be part of everything and he didn't feel like he was being left out because he couldn't do what all the other kids were doing."

Nush said between the playground and swimming, that's about all her family can do together to keep her youngest both safe and comfortable.

So after Monday's fire burned down the playground, her family is hurting.

"We were all planning on coming here this summer, but now we can't and it's just sad," said middle daughter Gracie Nush.

This devastating blow, cutting down the number of places the Nush's can spend as a family, down to next to nothing.

Despite this, however, the family has their eyes on the future.

"As my children were crying yesterday, that was the one thing that I could tell them about, is that they're already planning on rebuilding, they're already gathering the money, and it's going to be bigger and better and it's going to be even more meaningful to us as a family and to the community after what has happened," said mom Christina.

Providing a glimmer of hope that the playground they loved so much will one day be back again.

"It's not going to stop the positivity and the joy that it brings people, it's just going to make people more determined."

To donate to the fund to rebuild the playground, click here.