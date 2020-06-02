 Skip to Content

National Warplane Museum announces June 6 flyover schedule

National Warplane Museum Planes

(WBNG) -- The National Warplane Museum has released its flyover mission schedule for its "Thanks From Above" mission on June 6.

The museum says it wants to flyover the Southern Tier to thank essential workers for helping out during the pandemic.

The full schedule is posted below:

The participating aircraft include a Douglas C-47 and a P-51 Mustang, both WWII-era warplanes.

The museum flew over Western New York as part of its first mission.

