Organizers of Sunday protests in Binghamton look to future of ending racism in Broome County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- While Sunday's protests are over, the organizers of the two marches want their message to be louder than ever.

Melisha Jones, a Binghamton High School student, helped organize the protest that started at 1 p.m. at Binghamton High School.

She doesn't let how old she is affect how she participates in a nationwide movement.

"Everybody was surprised that at my age I'm doing things like this," said Jones. "And I'm glad to say that I am doing things like this at my age."

Jones told 12 News she wanted to start a protest here because people shouldn't have to worry about violence associated with skin color.

Allyson Stringfield organized the protest that began at 12 p.m. around the Martin Luther King Junior statue in downtown Binghamton.

While both protests were peaceful, she says she knew there was a risk in organizing it.

"I did know that there was a risk in it. At one point in time I was really nervous about doing it being five months pregnant and having a child at home and putting others at risk but I just really felt that it was something that needed to be done," said Stringfield.

Moving forward, both women feel change starts in our own community.

"I would really like for my sons to grow up in a community that they don't have to be judged by the color of their skin and they dont have to worry when they go outside," said Stringfield.