Owego Hose Team needs your help to restore 153-year-old steamer

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Hose Team announced its plans for rebuilding pieces to be used at the Owego Fire Station Tuesday.

The team is restoring the Owego Fire Department's 1866 Steam Fire Pumper and is building a steamer house on North Avenue next to Owego Fire Station 2.

In 1987, the steamer was the oldest licensed steam pumper in the nation. The thinning of the steamer's boiler makes it unsafe for operation, now.

The groups plans to bring it back to its original glory and give it a showroom similar to the steamer house located in Marathon, N.Y.

The hose team says the steamer and showroom are rare pieces of American Fire Service History and present historical, educational and training opportunities.

The project will cost over $100,000. Financial support has been secured from the various local charities.

To see how you can help the Owego Hose Team, click here.