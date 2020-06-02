Shots fired in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - Endicott and State Police are at the intersection of Main and Roosevelt Streets after reports of gunshots at around 9:15 pm Tuesday night.

A dispatcher confirming with 12 News that everyone is okay and that there is no danger to the public but couldn't give any further details.

We're working to get more information on what led up to the incident and the parties involved.

Stay with 12 News on air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.