Southern Tier Tuesdays: Delaware Valley Humane Society

(WBNG) -- This week's winner of Southern Tier Tuesdays two thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding is the Delaware Valley Humane Society.

Whether it's providing shelter, facilitating reunions for lost pets, adoption services, surrender options or low cost spay and neuter options, the Delaware Valley Humane Society helps hundreds of people and their animals every day.

The Shelter runs solely on donations, and Erin Insinga with the DVHS says that this is a time where their donations are declining because of COVID-19. This grant will go toward the cost of medication, cleaning supplies and vet services.

Delaware Valley Humane Society, website, 607-563-7788