Stressed out? Try yoga!

(WBNG) -- With the daily stressors of everyday life taking a toll on us, local studios are suggesting yoga can help.

Co-owner of Yoga Body Shop in Johnson City, Linda Sambursky, says not only can yoga help you physically, but it can also help your mental state, especially during these times.

"What we want to accomplish and achieve is presence and being in the moment because we don't have any control over what's happening. We just don't have control over it and we have to be okay with what's happening right now," said Sambursky.

She says it can help you relieve stress, allowing you to take your mind off things.

"Doing yoga daily and meditating, it keeps you out of your head to start. And you're grounded in your feet," said Sambursky.

Yoga Body Shop has been offering virtual classes since it had to close its doors in March.

Customers are taking advantage of them, helping to keep a routine to destress.

"I scrambled to get online as soon as possible. Because people, they need yoga, especially with what was going on with COVID," said Sambursky.

While the world is changing day by day, Sambursky says yoga can help provide stability.

"All of this is going to play out exactly how it's meant to be, but the only thing we can do is take care of ourselves right here, right now, take care of ourselves," she said.

Teaching a lesson to help get through these times.

"How to better take care of yourself and your wellbeing, and what better way to do than through yoga mind body spirit?" said Sambursky.

Yoga studios and gyms remain closed as part of New York State's reopening plan.