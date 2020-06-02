Two police officers hit by car during protests in Buffalo

(WIVB/WBNG)- According to WIVB in Buffalo, a Buffalo police officer and a state trooper were sent to the hospital during protests Monday night.

They say they both were injured after being hit by a car.

The car drove through a line of officers at a protest on Bailey Avenue.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries. Police also report two people have been shot and advised people to avoid the area.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the driver of the vehicle and passengers are in custody and both officers are in stable condition.