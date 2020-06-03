44th Lumberjack Festival canceled due to virus

DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- The Deposit Lumberjack Festival has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say they've been in contact with the Broome County Health Department and insurance companies and decided it was best to cancel the event for 2020.

They say insurance would not be able to cover claims if a COVID-19 outbreak occurred.

The event was scheduled for July 17 to 19.

Organizers say they will host "some local" community events in that weekend.