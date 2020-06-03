Broome County Fair canceled

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG)- On Tuesday, Broome County Fair officials announced the 146th Broome County Fair has been canceled for 2020.

According to the Broome County Fair website, board organizers decided to cancel the fair due to the current coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings in New York State.

In a statement they said,

We deeply regret not being able to support our local community, midway attraction provider, the Gillette Family Shows, 4-H partners, all of our loyal vendors and attractions and supporting fairgoers. We look forward to seeing everyone next year at the Broome County Fair, July 27 to August 1, 2021.

The fair was originally scheduled for July 28 to August 2.